California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NYSE CWT opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.