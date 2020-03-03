Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.71

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.71 and traded as high as $107.56. Cargojet shares last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 88,597 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CJT. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$117.63.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 126.52.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.