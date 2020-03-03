CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CDW worth $67,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

CDW stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

