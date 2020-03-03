CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CECE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

