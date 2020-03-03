CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

