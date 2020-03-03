Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill Purchases 700 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $20,888.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

