Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) vs. U.S. Energy (NYSE:USEG) Head to Head Review

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 0.11 $33.44 million $0.31 1.81 U.S. Energy $5.54 million 1.02 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Chaparral Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.39, suggesting that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chaparral Energy and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 971.43%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -86.43% -2.08% -1.23% U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

