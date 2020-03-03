Charles H. Peck Sells 4,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00.

BRKL opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

