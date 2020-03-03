Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 41,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

CRL stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,136 shares of company stock worth $12,083,097 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

