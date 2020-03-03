Charter Trust Co. Buys 258 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

NYSE DOV opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

