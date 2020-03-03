Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

AEP opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

