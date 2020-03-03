Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after buying an additional 1,723,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTR stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

