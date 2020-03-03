Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE PM opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

