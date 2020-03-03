Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

SLG stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

