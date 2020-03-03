Charter Trust Co. Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

