Charter Trust Co. Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

