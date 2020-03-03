Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,788.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,602.20 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,905.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3,738.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

