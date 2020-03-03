Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

