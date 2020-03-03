Charter Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,725 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

