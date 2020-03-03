Charter Trust Co. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 105.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

