Charter Trust Co. Has $359,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,157,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,573,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

