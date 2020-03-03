Charter Trust Co. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

