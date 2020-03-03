Charter Trust Co. Has $402,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,740,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

