Charter Trust Co. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

