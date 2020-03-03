Charter Trust Co. Has $524,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

