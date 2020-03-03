Charter Trust Co. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.