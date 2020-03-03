Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

