Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $327.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.97. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

