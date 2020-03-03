Charter Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

