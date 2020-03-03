Charter Trust Co. Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

