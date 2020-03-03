Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $174.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.