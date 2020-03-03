Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $381.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $392.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

