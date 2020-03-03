Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 143,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.