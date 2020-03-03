Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares in the last quarter.

EWH opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

