Charter Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

