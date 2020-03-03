Charter Trust Co. Sells 11,433 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

