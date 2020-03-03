Charter Trust Co. Sells 188 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $37,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 270,845 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

