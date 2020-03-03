Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,825 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,293 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

