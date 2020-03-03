Charter Trust Co. Sells 314 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.