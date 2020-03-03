Charter Trust Co. Sells 318 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE O opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

