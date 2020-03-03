Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,224 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

NYSE STZ opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

