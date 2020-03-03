Charter Trust Co. Sells 336 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

