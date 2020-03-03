Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,848 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,498,000 after acquiring an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.91 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.