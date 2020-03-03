Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,210 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 442,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

