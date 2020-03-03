Charter Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of SYK opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

