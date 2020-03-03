Charter Trust Co. Sells 6,048 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,389 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.