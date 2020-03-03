Charter Trust Co. Sells 606 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.