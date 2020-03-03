Charter Trust Co. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

