Charter Trust Co. Sells 916 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,220,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 342,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,698,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

EL opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.99 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average is $198.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

