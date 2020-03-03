Charter Trust Co. Takes $545,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

